Russia is attacking Ukrainian energy facilities with munitions that break up into mini-bombs.

They can explode at any moment, posing an additional danger to repair crews.

According to Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Research, this tactic is aimed at delaying repairs and the restoration of damaged facilities.

Due to the threat of secondary explosions, energy workers cannot immediately begin work, which complicates the restoration of infrastructure.

Source: Oleksandr Kharchenko.

On the morning of November 28, Russian troops struck an energy facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids.” As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 consumers were temporarily left without power.

Due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

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