Ukraine is seeking alternative satellite communication systems due to ongoing speed restrictions on Starlink. In particular, the Ukrainian military used the services of the Israeli provider HiSKY during the operation against the Crimean Bridge.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the HiSKY system was integrated into certain Ukrainian munitions used to attack the bridge connecting occupied Crimea with Russia.

Unlike Starlink, the Israeli system also operates within Russian territory. One of the publication’s sources stated that Ukrainian drone operators used HiSKY to detect Russian ballistic missile launchers.

At the same time, the Israeli technology requires a higher level of technical expertise. In particular, using it during combat missions necessitates the presence of specialists directly at the site of operations. In contrast, Starlink terminals are significantly easier to operate.

For this reason, HiSKY will most likely be used primarily for high-priority operations rather than for the day-to-day tasks of the Ukrainian military amid the Russian invasion.

Another obstacle to switching to alternative communication systems is the nature of drone manufacturing. Many Ukrainian drones are configured to work specifically with SpaceX services. To adapt them to other communication systems, the drones often have to be returned to manufacturers for reconfiguration.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed military commanders that he aims to completely destroy the Crimean Bridge. According to Western media reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already carried out several strikes on the bridge, and Kyiv is preparing further attacks.

Repairing the Crimean Bridge during the winter is unlikely for Russian troops due to harsh weather conditions. At the same time, it is too early to predict whether the occupiers will be able to quickly begin repairs in the spring.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the report, navigation between the Black and Azov Seas is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, with the call sign “Madyar,” published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Transportation Minister Dmitry Yadrov shortly after the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge, but did not inquire about the consequences of the strike. Instead, during the meeting at the Kremlin, they discussed the development of the transportation sector and improvements to rail transport, even though trains were delayed for several hours due to the attack.

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