Speed restrictions in the Starshield satellite system—the military version of Starlink—reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones and effectively force the military to fight “with their hands tied.” This has the greatest impact on medium-range operations targeting Russian rear areas and logistics.

Ukrainian short-range drones near the front lines are primarily controlled via radio channels, although some use fiber-optic cables. At the same time, for medium-range operations—particularly strikes against Russian rear positions and supply routes—Ukraine is critically dependent on Starshield.

It is precisely these operations that have played a key role in halting the Russian advance: over the course of this year, the occupying forces have achieved only minor territorial gains.

However, Starlink’s speed limitations effectively restrict the Ukrainian military’s ability to use the system, limiting its application primarily to stationary tasks, such as maintaining communications between units.

“In Kyiv, there are fears that speed restrictions in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine have become a new reality that could reduce the effectiveness of the medium-range strike campaign. According to military analysts, over time this could allow Moscow to more successfully deploy troops, ammunition, and other resources to the front lines, creating the conditions for Russian offensives next year,” the article states.

Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Oliinyk of the 1st Unmanned Systems Battalion, part of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that due to the speed limit, the military has lost the ability to carry out some of its missions.

“Due to the speed limit that has been imposed, we cannot carry out certain missions, including intercepting missiles,” the senior lieutenant said.

Slower drones can still strike Russian armored vehicles and supply trucks. However, to reach their targets, they must penetrate the Russian air defense system.

“At lower speeds, our drones are easier to intercept,” notes Oliinyk.

A drone operator with the call sign “Loza” also reported that it now often takes more drones to take out a single target. The reason is that a significant number of drones are lost due to communication failures or Russian fire.

According to military officials, speed restrictions sometimes behave unpredictably. In some cases, drones flying over occupied territories can reach speeds of about 200 km/h, while in other situations, communication is lost even at low speeds.

“You never know what to expect,” says Loza. “Everything seems fine, and then suddenly communication problems arise.”

Amid the issues with Starshield, drone operators are looking for other ways to maintain communication. In particular, they’re using mesh networks, in which some drones act as radio signal repeaters for other drones, as well as mobile networks.

Some units are turning to the services of the Israeli satellite provider HiSKY.

However, each of these options has significant drawbacks. Mobile connectivity is available only in certain areas, and Russian forces can more easily jam such channels. Setting up mesh networks requires expensive equipment, and video transmission is often subject to significant delays.

Not all alternatives provide the necessary capabilities in the satellite segment either. European operators, including OneWeb—part of the Eutelsat group—have significantly less extensive networks than Starlink, and their terminals are more expensive.

In addition, many Ukrainian drones are initially configured to work with SpaceX services. To adapt these drones to other communication systems, they often have to be returned to manufacturers for reconfiguration.

This is reported in an article by The Wall Street Journal.

Denys Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires in the U.S., stated that the situation regarding restrictions on the Starshield system’s operation in Ukraine remains unresolved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the U.S. has sent positive signals to Ukraine regarding the use of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems. At the same time, the problem remains unresolved: restrictions on their operation are still being observed in the temporarily occupied territories.

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