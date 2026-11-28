On the night of November 28, drones attacked several regions in Russia. According to preliminary reports, fires broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region and at the “Samara” production and dispatch station in the Samara region. Russian authorities also reported a massive drone attack on Moscow.

According to Astra, Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region was attacked by heavy drones. Local residents reported powerful explosions and complained that warnings of the danger were issued only after the attack had already begun. According to them, no air raid siren sounded.

According to preliminary information, the strike caused a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery; fuel tanks likely caught fire. It is currently impossible to determine the extent of the damage.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is located approximately 7–15 km from Ukraine’s state border. The facility is capable of refining up to 5.6–7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year and is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia.

The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, and bitumen. It is also connected to Transneft’s main oil pipeline system.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region, reported that more than 50 drones had allegedly been shot down in Novoshakhtinsk and seven districts of the region. However, he did not provide any information about the possible consequences of the attack on the refinery.

Another target of the drones was the “Samara” line production and dispatch station in the Samara Oblast. According to available information, a fire broke out at the facility.

There is currently no precise information on the extent of the damage. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced online of a bright glow from the fire, which is allegedly visible from dozens of kilometers away.

The “Samara” production and dispatch station plays a crucial role in the transportation of Russian oil. The terminal receives crude oil from several main pipelines, stores it in a tank farm consisting of 71 tanks, and blends different grades of crude to achieve the required specifications.

In particular, the facility produces the “Ural” export blend, after which the oil is pumped further through the pipeline system. The terminal’s operations directly impact the supply of crude oil via main pipelines and the formation of Russia’s export flows.

During the night, drones were also heading toward the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 462 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow Region.

According to him, 123 drones were allegedly destroyed as they approached Moscow. There is currently no independent confirmation of these figures or information about the consequences of the attack.

This information comes from Russian sources and local media.

On the night of November 28, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat from the air, operations at several Russian airports were temporarily restricted.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

In addition, Russian occupiers have lost their second PTS-2 floating transporter while attempting to organize a crossing over the Vovcha River.

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