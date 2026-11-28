In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. A fire also broke out on the grounds of a garage cooperative, damaging six garages, windows in two high-rise buildings, and an energy infrastructure facility.

According to the Regional Military Administration, one of the injured women sustained cuts to her lower limbs from broken glass.

“Another woman sustained lacerations and lacerated wounds to her hands from glass shards. A man was also injured; he has a closed head injury,” the statement reads.

All three victims were hospitalized. They are currently in the hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the grounds of the garage cooperative, damaging six garages. In addition, the blast wave shattered windows in apartments in two high-rise buildings.

Damage to an energy infrastructure facility was also reported. Relevant services continue to work at the scene and address the aftermath of the Russian strike.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were wounded, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed rocket-powered drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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