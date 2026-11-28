Over the past 24 hours, eight people were killed and ten others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in the Chernihiv region.

The day before, Russian forces attacked Chernihiv with drones. A 46-year-old man died as a result of the strike, despite the efforts of medical personnel who fought to save his life. Three other people were injured. All of them are receiving outpatient treatment.

The strike was recorded on the grounds of one of the city’s industrial facilities. The fire that broke out after the attack was extinguished by emergency responders.

In addition, a Russian FPV drone attacked an agricultural enterprise in Semenivka. A car was damaged as a result of the strike.

On Saturday morning, Russian troops also attacked Koryukivka. Two strikes were recorded there—one on a forestry facility and one on a local business.

This was reported by Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. A fire also broke out at a garage cooperative, damaging six garages, windows in two high-rise buildings, and an energy infrastructure facility.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were wounded, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed jet drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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