Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were injured, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

“Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack. As a result of the shelling, 23 people were injured, including three children,” Synyegubov wrote.

In Kharkiv, two men aged 53 and 65 were injured. Four other people suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Pisochyn, a 39-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, and girls aged 3, 9, and 16 were injured. Four more local residents sought help due to acute stress reactions.

In Lozova, such reactions were reported in five people. In the village of Bezruky in the Derhachi community, a 56-year-old woman was affected, and in Katerynivka in the Lozova community, a 59-year-old man was affected. In the village of Vysokyi in the Zolochiv community, a 27-year-old woman was injured.

In addition, medical personnel provided assistance to a 77-year-old woman who was wounded on November 26 in Izyum, and to an 86-year-old resident of the village of Malyi Burluk, who was injured on November 25.

Russian troops used various types of weapons in their attacks on the Kharkiv region: three missiles, three guided aerial bombs, 13 “Geran”-type drones, one “Lancet” UAV, four “Molniya” drones, 14 FPV drones, and 68 drones of an unidentified type.

As a result of the strikes, numerous civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

In Kharkiv, two cars, a gas station, two stores, an emergency medical vehicle, an apartment building, a civilian enterprise, three trucks, two private homes, and a garage were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private home and outbuildings in Lyutivka were damaged, two private homes and outbuildings in Zavadsk, a house in Zolochev, two apartment buildings and an educational institution in Odnorobivka, as well as a private home and a car in Vysokyi.

In the Kupiansk district, a car was damaged in the village of Pidseredne, and in the Izium district, a cheese factory in Buhaivka was damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, two cars were damaged in Kutuzivka and Bezruky, a private home and two garages in Derhachi, a private home in Cherkaska Lozova, and a private home and two outbuildings in Tsyrkuny. Railway infrastructure and a store in Lyubotin were also damaged, as were private homes in Pisochyn, outbuildings in Dokuchaevsk, and a warehouse in Solonitsivka.

In the Lozova District, a warehouse in Sudanka was damaged, as well as two private homes, an outbuilding, a car, three warehouses, an administrative building, and three trucks in Lozova. In addition, a private home in Khlibne and a warehouse in Katerynivka were damaged.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed jet drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings belonging to two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Read us on