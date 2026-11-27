On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked Dnipro’s transportation infrastructure. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

“Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Dnipro,” wrote Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops struck a transportation infrastructure facility in the city. No further details about the attack have been reported at this time.

Both victims are receiving all necessary medical care. Information about their condition has not yet been specified. Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. The consequences of the strike on Dnipro are still being assessed. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out more than 20 strikes on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an elderly woman was injured as of the evening of November 27.

On November 27, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with a strike drone. The attack caused a fire, and one person is known to have been injured.

Read us on