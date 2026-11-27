Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out more than 20 strikes on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an elderly woman was wounded as of the evening of November 27.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram. According to him, the Russian military used drones and artillery in the attacks.

In Dnipro, private homes, an educational institution, and infrastructure were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. In the Pavlohrad district, Pavlohrad and the Verbkivska community came under attack. Businesses and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Synelnykivsky district, the enemy struck the Yavornytska, Petropavlivska, and Mykolaivska communities. Private homes and infrastructure were damaged. In the Nikopol district, the Russians targeted Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk, Myrivsk, and Pokrovsk communities, noted Oleksandr Hanzha.

A rocket-propelled drone reached the Ivano-Frankivsk region: explosions were heard in the Burshtyn area.

Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast; there are casualties.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

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