Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian Navy must be prepared to carry out combat missions in any part of the world’s oceans. To this end, he ordered the modernization of submarine weaponry, particularly long-range, high-precision missiles. These remarks were made on November 27 during a meeting on the development of the Navy’s submarine forces in Severodvinsk.

Putin stated that the Russian Navy must not only defend the country’s maritime borders but also be capable of countering enemy naval formations and striking their strategic targets. According to him, all components of the fleet—surface and submarine vessels, coastal units, and military infrastructure—must be ready to carry out such tasks.

“In today’s world, the Navy plays an extremely important role in ensuring Russia’s sovereignty and security and in protecting our national interests,” the Russian president said. He added that the Navy must have sufficient strike capability to effectively counter the naval forces of other countries and strike their strategic targets.

Putin also highlighted changes in the conduct of naval warfare. According to him, not only are general approaches to naval operations changing, but so are the tactics for deploying submarine forces.

Which weapons do they want to strengthen?

Putin stated that Russia needs to continue building submarines of various types, but at the same time, it is equally important to improve their armaments. First and foremost, this refers to high-precision long-range missiles and anti-ship missiles. “This will allow us to increase the strike capabilities of naval task forces to carry out combat missions in any region of the world’s oceans,” he said.

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The Russian president also called for more active involvement of small and medium-sized technology companies in military development. This refers to cooperation with companies capable of creating or improving equipment and technologies for the navy’s needs.

In effect, Putin is talking about expanding the capabilities of the Russian Navy far beyond the seas adjacent to Russia. Among the tasks he outlined are countering the navies of other countries and the ability to strike strategic targets at significant distances.

The meeting took place after the lowering of the flag on the submarine “Perm”

A meeting on the development of the Navy’s submarine forces took place in Severodvinsk following the ceremony to raise the naval flag on the nuclear-powered submarine “Perm.” According to Russian officials, it is intended to reinforce the Pacific Fleet.

This submarine belongs to Project 885M “Yasen-M.” Russian authorities claim it is equipped with “Zircon” missiles. Its transfer to the fleet was one of the reasons for holding the meeting, during which Putin specifically emphasized the need to develop the submarine forces and their armaments.

Amid attacks on Russian ships

Putin’s statements came amid reports of attacks on Russian ships in various parts of the world. In particular, on November 21, the dry cargo ship Sparta II was attacked in the Gulf of Finland. The following day, November 22, two more Russian vessels were attacked off the coast of Libya; according to a source, one of them was the corvette “Mercury.” Ukraine claimed responsibility for the latter two attacks. At the same time, the circumstances of each of these incidents require separate consideration, and the reports of the attacks themselves do not mean that all the details of the events have already been established.

Putin had previously threatened to expand the scope of the conflict due to other countries’ actions against Russian ships. In August, during a meeting with the Pacific Fleet command, he stated that Russia could respond to the seizure of its ships by European states. At the same time, he said, the response would not necessarily take place in the same area.

In October, at the Valdai Forum, the Russian president again spoke of possible retaliatory actions. He suggested that Russia could act not only in the Baltic Sea but also in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans. Now Putin is speaking of the need to have a submarine force capable of carrying out combat missions in any part of the world’s oceans. This is no longer merely a statement about protecting Russia’s maritime borders: among the stated goals are countering the navies of other countries and striking their strategic targets.

Such statements indicate the Kremlin’s intention to strengthen the capabilities of the Russian Navy and to consider deploying it far beyond the region of the war against Ukraine. At the same time, these statements alone do not yet mean that Russia is preparing a specific military operation against another state. This is reported by Russian media.

On November 27, 2026, a ceremony was held in Severodvinsk, Russia, to raise the St. Andrew’s Flag on the Perm nuclear submarine of the Yasen-M class. Following this, the submarine was officially incorporated into the Russian Federation’s Navy. Russian authorities state that the submarine will become part of the Pacific Fleet and will carry “Zircon” hypersonic missiles.

On June 17, the new multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine “Murmansk” was officially laid down at the Russian shipbuilding enterprise “Sevmash.” This vessel is the ninth missile-carrying submarine of the modernized Project 885M (codenamed “Yasen-M”) that the aggressor nation is building for its fleet.

Russia has begun the final stage of sea trials for the nuclear-powered cruiser Admiral Nakhimov, which is considered one of the most powerful surface ships in its fleet. Following its modernization, the ship’s armament was significantly upgraded, and it now has 176 launch cells for missiles of various types.

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