Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian military attack on the village of Pisochn in the Kharkiv region on November 27. Three children were among the injured.

Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Eight people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Pisochyn. Among them are three children. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance,” the message reads.

Earlier, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times in a single day; a woman was wounded.

A rocket-propelled drone reached the Ivano-Frankivsk region: explosions were heard in the Burshtyn area.

Russian troops attacked infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region; there are casualties.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

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