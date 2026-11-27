A propaganda series about Stalin was released two days before the 93rd anniversary of the 1932–1933 Holodomor and the 80th anniversary of the start of the 1946–1947 famine. The series “Stalin,” directed by Vladimir Bortko, has begun airing in Russia; it portrays the Soviet dictator in the spirit of Russian imperial propaganda.

The first three episodes are already available online, and the first one can be viewed for free.

In one scene, the creators reenacted the story of Stalin’s dispute with Winston Churchill and Harry Truman over Poland’s borders after World War II. Stalin allegedly states that Lviv was not part of Russia, whereas Warsaw was.

Vladimir Putin publicly recounted a similar story in 2023, although he confused the Potsdam Conference with the Yalta Conference. This episode is also described in Vyacheslav Molotov’s memoirs; however, there is no mention of Warsaw in the transcript of the negotiations.

The series also promotes the idea of a special mission for the Russian people and the need for a strong leader. Stalin declares that Russians need a tsar or a leader, without whom they are supposedly incapable of existing. In another scene, the dictator speaks of the possibility of bringing Europe to its knees once again, and uses Rokossovsky’s Polish origins as an argument for why Berlin should be taken by Zhukov and Konev.

Against the backdrop of commemorative dates marking the victims of the Soviet famines, the series romanticizes Stalin, recreates the cult of the leader, and promotes imperial narratives, portraying the dictator as a symbol of Russia’s strength and greatness.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed outrage over the decision by the Zurich Film Festival to include the documentary “Russians at War” in its program.

Despite the criticism, the Toronto International Film Festival decided to screen the controversial film “Russians at War” by Russian propagandist Anastasia Trofimova after all. The film was removed from the program due to public outrage and calls not to screen a film that whitewashes Russian invaders fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian State Duma has drafted a bill that would restrict the screening of foreign films in movie theaters. The initiative was prepared after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials in the spring to introduce such restrictions as soon as possible.

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