On November 27, a Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo crew came under fire while working to restore power. This is already the fourth such incident in the past month.

“Yesterday, our specialists were repairing a high-voltage overhead power line damaged by an attack by the invaders in order to restore power to the Kushuhum community for the third time this week. They were working in an open area, so when they received a report of a jet-powered UAV flying toward them, they headed for their crew vehicle to reach the nearest shelter. They didn’t make it there in time—and that’s exactly what saved them,” wrote Andriy Stasevsky, head of Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo.

It is noted that the “Shahed” struck near the vehicle; the blast wave shattered the windows, and the vehicle was damaged. However, no one was injured. After the danger had passed, the power company workers returned to work, repaired the line, and restored power to more than 3,500 customers.

The regional power company reported that this is already the fourth such incident this month. Since the beginning of fall 2026, Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo specialists have come under enemy fire nine times while performing emergency repair work.

The Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo press service reported this on Telegram.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian FPV drones attacked a team of power workers while they were repairing power lines.

As a reminder, Russia has once again attacked DTEK’s energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging equipment.



Russia also attacked a team of power engineers in the Kharkiv region.



