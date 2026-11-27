Ukraine has brought home nine children from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. Accompanying them were a grandmother who was traveling with her grandson and a resident of the Oleshky Children’s Home who requires special care. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on November 27.

According to him, the returned children include residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as Crimea. The youngest among them, Artem, is only eight years old. All the children will receive the necessary assistance.

Zelenskyy thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance and mediation, as well as the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and his team for their work on the children’s return.

Participants in the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children are also involved in the process.

In total, 2,875 children have been returned to Ukraine since the initiative began, the president noted.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy announced a new large-scale prisoner exchange.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated during the “Dialogue for Unity” event that a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will take place in several stages, rather than in a single day, as the process is currently in the coordination phase.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, reached a basic agreement on a large-scale prisoner of war exchange during two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Ukraine and Russia are conducting negotiations on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still coordinating the final number of participants in the exchange.

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