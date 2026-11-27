Alexei Andronov, a 51-year-old Russian sports commentator and propagandist, was admitted to the intensive care unit. After his condition stabilized, he was transferred to a regular hospital room.

Andronov’s acquaintance, Kirill Shulika, reported the improvement in his health.

According to him, the situation was extremely serious: Andronov was on a ventilator for several days and was later placed in a medically induced coma. He began to regain consciousness only shortly before being transferred out of the intensive care unit. Shulika noted that the doctors managed to save the commentator.

The reasons for Andronov’s hospitalization and his diagnosis have not yet been disclosed. He previously served as the press secretary for the Russian national soccer team and regularly spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda on social media.

Source: Kirill Shulika.

13-year-old Russian figure skater Alexander Plushenko had an unsuccessful performance at the Junior Grand Prix in Ankara. After the short program, the athlete placed only 16th.

Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov will no longer host the weekly news program “Vesti Nedeli” on the “Rossiya” TV channel. TV host and former State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov will take his place, according to VDTK.

In Moscow, law enforcement officials detained Z-propagandist and “volunteer” Emil Muzaffarov on suspicion of extortion.

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