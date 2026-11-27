Between November 19 and 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on 15 Russian occupiers’ depots.

The attacks targeted storage facilities for ammunition, fuel, drones, and logistical supplies.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in logistics: the Ukrainian military destroyed nine supply depots, three fuel depots, two ammunition depots, and one UAV depot.

The General Staff noted that the systematic destruction of the occupiers’ logistical infrastructure is part of the response to Russian aggression and attacks against Ukraine’s civilian population.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).