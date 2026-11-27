Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region on November 27. A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were wounded.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Kremenchuk was once again attacked by enemy UAVs. The strike damaged the windows of apartment buildings and commercial premises,” he wrote.

A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries. Medical personnel provided assistance to both victims, Vitaliy Dyakivnych noted.

A jet-powered drone reached the Ivano-Frankivsk region: explosions were heard in the Burshtyn area.

Russian troops attacked infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region; there are casualties.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

Read us on