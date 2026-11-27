During Yevhen Khmara’s first 100 days as defense minister, Ukraine stepped up its countermeasures against “Shahed” drones, intensified efforts to destroy Russian launchers, and ramped up drone production. Military expert and political analyst Kirill Sazonov cited these results as achievements of the Defense Ministry.

According to him, by the start of winter, the situation on the front lines had stabilized, and in certain areas, Ukrainian forces are regaining ground. At the same time, Sazonov noted that Russian ballistic missiles remain a serious threat, but under Khmara’s leadership, the Ministry of Defense has intensified efforts to destroy enemy launchers.

Separately, the political analyst highlighted the intensified countermeasures against attack drones. According to his assessment, the interception rate for such “Shahed” drones has exceeded 80%. He also stated that the new leadership of the Ministry of Defense has continued to apply approaches previously used by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to other areas of defense.

Among other achievements, Sazonov cited more than 80 bilateral meetings with partners and the holding of two “Ramstein” format meetings. According to him, Ukraine received significant support at the most recent one.

He also reported that, at Khmara’s initiative, the process of constructing protected underground production facilities had been streamlined, and the volume of drone procurement contracts had risen to a level 300% higher than the figure for all of 2025.

Sazonov also mentioned Ukrainian operations against the Kerch Bridge, drone and missile strikes on Russian oil refineries, and their economic impact. However, the estimates and figures cited represent the political scientist’s personal views.

Khmara discussed in Norway the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense and support for the defense industry.

“In two months, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated more territory than the Russian army has captured,” said Khmara.

It will take the Russians several months to repair the damaged Crimean Bridge, according to Khmara.

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