Russian State Duma Deputy Konstantin Zatulin stated that following the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian diplomats have effectively become propagandists. He cited Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as the most striking example.

According to Zatulin, Russian diplomacy has lost the ability to exploit disagreements among Western countries—particularly between the U.S. and European nations—to its own advantage.

He believes that Moscow could have more effectively exploited the differences between Washington, Berlin, Paris, and London.

At the same time, the lawmaker acknowledged that the main problem facing Russian diplomacy is the lack of significant success on the battlefield. He stated that the Russian army has been advancing with great difficulty for months, and that minor territorial gains do not give Moscow a strong negotiating position.

Russia has faced the “collapse of the Russian World” over the past three decades, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the LDPR faction in the Russian State Duma, during a speech at the 28th World Russian People’s Council.

State Duma Deputy Georgy Kamnev proposed an initiative to provide former Ministry of Internal Affairs employees with grants of up to $12,000 to start their own businesses.

Anzhelika Glazkova, a State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), introduced a bill that would rename St. Petersburg to Leningrad and Volgograd to Stalingrad. According to the bill, the cities must adopt the new names within one year after the law takes effect.

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