An infrastructure facility in the Malyn community of Zhytomyr Oblast was hit. There are casualties as a result of the attack.

The Malyn City Council reported this on Facebook.

“The enemy has once again struck the Malyn community. One infrastructure facility was hit. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Information regarding the number of casualties is currently being verified,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the strike was carried out without an air raid siren being sounded. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, including possible malfunctions in the air raid warning system.

All necessary services have already been mobilized to address the aftermath of the attack.

The city council added that there is a possibility of another enemy attack on the community.

Later, Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, reported that one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian attack on a civilian enterprise in the Malyn community.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, a National Guard soldier was involved in a fatal accident: the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

Read us on