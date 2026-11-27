On the afternoon of November 27, explosions were heard near the town of Burshtyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region during an attack by rocket-powered drones.

This was reported by local Telegram channels.

The explosions near Burshtyn occurred around 1:14 p.m.

Earlier, monitoring channels had reported a jet-powered drone moving toward the city.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, a National Guard soldier was involved in a fatal accident: the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

Read us on