Russian occupiers plan to set up a so-called art space dedicated to ancient petroglyphs on the grounds of the “Kam’yana Mohyla” Nature Reserve near Melitopol. Work is scheduled to begin in 2027. Such interference could jeopardize the preservation of these unique rock carvings.

How are the occupiers destroying the “Kam’yana Mohyla” nature reserve?

According to Andriushchenko, the occupying authorities have already altered the reserve’s landscape: they have laid paths, installed signs, and set up the so-called “Scythian Camp.” Now they are preparing the third phase of work.



Olena Morozova, director of the Sevastopol museum “Chersonesos Tauric,” announced plans to create an art space.



At the same time, as Andriushchenko emphasizes, the danger lies in exactly where the occupiers decide to set it up.



Copies of the petroglyphs could be displayed in a museum hall. However, the original images have been preserved on sandstone slabs in natural grottoes. Some of them were deliberately covered with sand at the time to protect the ancient drawings. If the occupiers decide to open the preserved grottoes to create a tourist attraction, this could jeopardize the preservation of the petroglyphs themselves.



Andriushchenko noted that the consequences of such interference can already be seen in the case of Chersonesos of Taurica.



In July 2026, UNESCO added it and the surrounding area to the List of World Heritage in Danger. The international organization cited new construction and large-scale archaeological excavations carried out by the Russians as the reasons for the site’s loss of integrity.

According to the head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, about 40 people are currently working at Kam’yana Mohyla. Previously, there were only 5–7.

In 2023, the occupying authorities placed this reserve under the jurisdiction of the “Chersonesos Taurica” museum, which has already destroyed Chersonesos.

Andriushchenko warns that the new work could lead to further damage to Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation.

The Russians are trying to create conditions to encircle Zaporizhzhia, according to the 7th Airborne Corps.

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their interactive map of hostilities, marking the advance of Russian occupation forces near two settlements in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions as of the morning of November 16.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. According to the DeepState OSINT project, the total area of territory captured by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction is 8 square kilometers, and Petropavlivka has entered the gray zone.

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