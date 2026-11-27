On November 27, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in the Kovpakivsky District of Sumy and a private residential building in the Pishchansky Starosty. The attacks damaged the buildings; preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured.

According to him, strikes were recorded on an infrastructure facility in the Kovpakivsky district. The strike damaged the walls and shattered the windows. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

Another attack targeted a private residential home in the Pishchanskyi Starosty. Two adjacent houses sustained damage—their walls, roofs, and windows were damaged.

Work is currently underway to address the aftermath of the Russian attacks. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in either case.

This was reported by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, a National Guard soldier was involved in a fatal accident: the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

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