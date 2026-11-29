On the morning of Sunday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out at a market in Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, following an attack by Russian drones, according to Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration.

The fire and explosions damaged a store, a restaurant, and commercial premises; rescue workers are on the scene, and no reports of casualties in the city have been received.

In addition, a private home and a car were damaged overnight in the Vyshhorod District. Overall, over the past 24 hours, the effects of enemy strikes have been recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts, where eight high-rise buildings and 19 private homes, garages, commercial premises, and cars were damaged, and four people were injured.

Source: a post by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 of the 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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