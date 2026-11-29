The share of long-term bank deposits held by individuals in Russia fell to its lowest level in at least 12 years in 2026 — as of August, only 12% of all deposits had a term of more than one year, which is 1 percentage point less than last year and nearly three times less than in 2021.

This was reported by Alfa-Bank analysts, citing statistics from the Bank of Russia. According to their calculations, deposits with terms of one to three years account for 11% of total deposits, while those with terms of three years or more account for only 1%, whereas prior to 2015, the share of deposits with terms exceeding one year stood at 48% and another 7% for terms exceeding three years; by the early 2020s, these figures had fallen to 30% and 6%, respectively.

Analysts at Alfa-Bank attribute the decline in long-term deposits to increased demand for liquidity amid slowing growth in real incomes, which caused the savings rate to fall from 15% a year earlier to 13.2%. In addition, rising uncertainty and problems with access to online banking have increased demand for cash, the volume of which outside the banking system has grown by 3 trillion rubles since the beginning of the year.

Source: Alfa-Bank analysts’ review, citing statistics from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

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