Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has attacked Ukrainian food processing plants, warehouses, and logistics centers 62 times. This is nearly twice as many as in all previous years of the full-scale war combined.

Among the most recent attacks, the ministry cited a second strike on the “Oleina” plant in Dnipro, the destruction of the “Korolivskyi Smak” production facility in the Kirovohrad region, and damage to tanks containing 8,500 metric tons of oil at the Kernel plant.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that strikes on energy and water infrastructure are also paralyzing the operations of food processing plants. The ministry views these attacks as deliberate acts of terror against the civilian population.

The ministry reiterated that attacks on civilian targets and the use of starvation as a method of warfare are prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On November 16, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro. According to local media reports, the “Oleina” plant, which produces sunflower oil, may have been hit. Video footage from the scene shows heavy smoke and a fire.

In the village of Bandurka in the Mykolaiv region, a Russian drone struck the Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant. The strike damaged four tanks containing sunflower oil; one of them was completely destroyed. The spill contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land, but no direct flow of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been recorded so far.

As a result of the Russian attack in the Odesa region, a terminal operated by Kernel, a company that transships sunflower oil, was damaged. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

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