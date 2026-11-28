On the evening of November 28, Russian drones attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. One of the drones struck the courtyard of an apartment building, causing a fire. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured.

Following the strike, an open area and the balcony of one of the apartments caught fire. The shock wave also damaged windows in nearby buildings. Information about the victims is being verified.

Throughout the day, Russian drones also attacked the Kremenchuk district. Around 12:30 p.m., a strike was recorded on the premises of a private enterprise, and after 1:10 p.m., another strike hit a different enterprise. There were no casualties in either case.

In addition, one of the drones crashed near private homes in an open area. The blast wave damaged windows in residential buildings and a farm structure.

Earlier, in the Myrhorod district, a residential building was damaged when a Russian UAV crashed. It was later clarified that the roofs, windows of houses, and outbuildings on the grounds of five private homes were damaged. There were no casualties there.

Source: Poltava Regional State Administration.

On the morning of November 28, Russian forces struck an energy facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids” company. As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 consumers were temporarily left without power.

Due to damage to the power infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

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