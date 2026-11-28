Russian forces carried out drone strikes on residential buildings in the Saltiv and Kyiv districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one person suffered an acute stress reaction.

“The enemy launched a drone strike on a high-rise building in the Saltivsky district,” Terekhov wrote.

Initially, there were no reports of casualties from this strike.

Meanwhile, Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported that a Russian drone struck a nine-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

“An enemy drone strike on a nine-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district has been confirmed,” he wrote.

According to preliminary data, the strike occurred on the 8th or 9th floor. Authorities were on the scene gathering information about possible casualties and the consequences of the attack. According to Synyegubov, all emergency services were operating on high alert.

Later, the head of the Regional State Administration clarified that one person suffered an acute stress reaction due to the strike on the Kyivskyi district. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, eight people were killed and ten others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks in the Chernihiv region.

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv Oblast, three people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack. A fire also broke out on the grounds of a garage cooperative, damaging six garages, windows in two high-rise buildings, and an energy infrastructure facility.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 25 settlements in the region. As a result of the shelling, 23 civilians were wounded, including three children. Several other people suffered acute stress reactions.

On the night of November 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 strike drones, including 74 Shahed jet drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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