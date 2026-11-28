Russian drones attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. The strikes damaged a private business, residential buildings, and a farm building.

“Kremenchuk is under enemy attack again. An enemy UAV strike was recorded on the premises of one of the private businesses. Information on the consequences and casualties is being verified,” Dyakivnych wrote.

According to him, another drone crashed in an open area in the Kremenchuk district near private homes.

The shock wave damaged windows in residential buildings and a farm building. Emergency services have not received any reports of injuries.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

Russia is attacking Ukrainian energy facilities with munitions that break up into mini-bombs.

On the morning of November 28, Russian troops struck an energy facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids” company. As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 customers were temporarily left without power.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

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