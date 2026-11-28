On the night of November 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked three Russian oil infrastructure facilities—the Urals export blend blending facility in the Samara Region, the “Nurlino” station in Bashkortostan, and the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov region. Fires and explosions were reported at the facilities.

In the Samara region, near the village of Prosvet, the “Samara” linear production and control station was struck. A fire broke out in the tank farm. The station is one of the key nodes in the Transneft system, where the Urals export blend is produced.

The “Nurlino” station in Bashkortostan, located more than 1,200 km from the Ukrainian border, was also hit. It is part of Transneft’s main oil pipeline system and transports significant volumes of Russian oil.

In the Rostov region, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery was attacked; its capacity allows it to process up to 7.5 million metric tons of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were reported in the vicinity of the facility. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The General Staff also reported preliminary damage to oil infrastructure: on November 13, the RVS-20000 storage tank at the Samara Oil Storage Depot was destroyed, and on November 25, at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara, five vertical storage tanks were destroyed and the AVT-4 and AVT-5 primary oil refining units were damaged.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of November 28, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat from the air, operations at several Russian airports were temporarily restricted.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

On the night of November 28, drones attacked several regions of Russia. According to preliminary reports, fires broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region and at the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station in the Samara Region. Russian authorities also reported a massive drone attack on Moscow.

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