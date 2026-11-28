President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision of October 23 regarding the strengthening of protection for critical infrastructure facilities during the 2026–27 heating season.

The document provides, in particular, for a ban on media coverage of the consequences of damage to critical infrastructure, the timeline for its restoration, as well as the stages and status of construction of protective structures at such facilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers must take immediate measures to impose appropriate restrictions on the dissemination of this information.

Source: Presidential Decree

On the morning of November 28, Russian troops struck an energy facility belonging to DTEK’s “Odesa Power Grids” company. As a result of the attack, more than 6,000 consumers were temporarily left without power.

Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

On the night of November 25, Russian troops launched another massive strike on a DTEK thermal power plant. As a result of the shelling, the facility sustained serious damage, and electricity production was halted.

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