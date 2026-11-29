The “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Togliatti, Russia—which is part of the “Tatneft” group and produces chemical raw materials, including synthetic rubbers for the manufacture of solid rocket fuel—was targeted by a drone attack.

This is evidenced by OSINT analysis data from the publication ASTRA. Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, governor of the Samara Region, confirmed the nighttime attack on the region, stating that more than 20 drones had been shot down and that industrial facilities had been struck—without specifying their names—and reported that there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to ASTRA, the plant has been attacked on multiple occasions; during a previous confirmed strike on October 24, 2026, according to a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a process pipeline, two butyl rubber production units, and a rectification unit were damaged. In addition to synthetic rubbers used in the manufacture of solid propellants for tactical and ballistic missiles, “Tolyattikauchuk” produces monomers, hydrocarbon fractions, and additives for automotive gasoline.

Source: OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of September 12, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Tolyatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation. A direct hit followed by a fire was recorded on the plant’s premises.

On June 12, a large-scale fire broke out at the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Tolyatti, Russia, as a result of a drone attack. Following the incident, a state of emergency was declared in the Samara Region due to the threat posed by drones, and airspace was temporarily closed.

Read us on