The Ukrainian military struck a base belonging to the Russian unmanned technology unit “Rubicon” in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk.

The attack destroyed the drone operators’ training base, personnel quarters, and drone storage facilities.

According to the “South” military group, the elimination of the unit’s command staff has also been confirmed. Preliminary estimates indicate more than 30 occupiers killed and up to 70 wounded.

After the strike, ammunition continued to detonate in the area of the facility for an extended period. A significant number of wounded invaders were transported to a local hospital, and the bodies of the dead, according to preliminary information, were taken to Mariupol.

The operation was planned by the Coordination Center for the Deployment of Strike UAV Systems at the Joint Fire Support Center of the “South” Military Group. The Harpy Group, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the SBU’s “Alpha” Special Operations Unit, the 422nd Separate “Luftwaffe” Unmanned Systems Regiment, and the 427th Separate “Rarog” Unmanned Systems Brigade.

Source: “South” Military Group.

On the night of November 28, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat from the air, operations at several Russian airports were temporarily restricted.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating supply. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

On the night of November 28, drones attacked several regions of Russia. According to preliminary reports, fires broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region and at the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station in the Samara Region. Russian authorities also reported a massive drone attack on Moscow.

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