On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

According to him, the strike damaged 17 cars—four of which were completely destroyed—as well as 10 garages and a storage facility. No reports of casualties in the city have been received.

Source: a post by Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov on Telegram.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 of the 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

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