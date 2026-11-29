For the first time in the world, the Ukrainian military carried out a combat mission using a ground-based robotic system integrated with artificial intelligence, during which the machine autonomously traveled nearly 20 kilometers along a predetermined route without operator intervention.

This was reported by soldiers from the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter.” Before departure, the soldiers scanned the route with a laser sensor to create a 3D model of it, and during the mission, cameras and sensors assisted with navigation and obstacle detection.

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According to the military, the use of artificial intelligence allows operators to focus less on directly controlling the system and more on external threats, particularly mines and ambushes by enemy FPV drones, as well as maintaining operational capability in the event of communication or Starlink issues. Such developments are most beneficial during the evacuation of the wounded, although currently ground-based robotic systems account for up to 0.3% of all medical evacuations, while the total number of logistics and evacuation missions carried out by the National Guard of Ukraine since the beginning of 2026 has increased 3.3-fold—from 7,511 in January to 25,143 in August.

Source: RBC-Ukraine publication citing soldiers from the “Lava” Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter.”

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