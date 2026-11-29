The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged interception and destruction of 1,017 drones over a number of Russian regions and the occupied Crimea. Half of them were heading toward Moscow.

According to the aggressor, the drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, and Ulyanovsk regions.

Russia also stated that from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, November 29, 542 drones attempted to attack Moscow and the surrounding region.

Source: a post by the Russian Ministry of Defense on social media.

On the night of November 29, the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Togliatti, Russia—which is part of the “Tatneft” group and produces chemical raw materials, including synthetic rubbers used in the production of solid rocket fuel, came under attack by drones.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 2,479 Russian servicemen and destroyed 1,547 operational-tactical-level UAVs, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 29, 2026.

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