Disruptions in the Starshield satellite network are seriously affecting the Ukrainian medium-range drone strike campaign against the occupied territories, which could jeopardize the Defense Forces’ ability to contain the Russian offensive and launch counterattacks.

This was reported in a study by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to two sources within the Ukrainian military leadership, these disruptions are causing the military to lose more drones, forcing them to cancel some planned missions, and creating difficulties in intercepting Russian long-range drones.

ISW analysts note that throughout 2026, medium-range drone strikes on ground communication lines, concentrations of personnel, and enemy military facilities played a key role in disrupting Russian logistics and creating conditions for counteroffensive operations, particularly in the Lyman and Oleksandrivka sectors. According to experts, further disruptions to Starshield’s operations could limit Ukraine’s ability to achieve tactical and operational successes on the battlefield similar to those achieved during Operation “Vivaldi.”

Source: RBC-Ukraine publication citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Denys Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the U.S., stated that the situation regarding restrictions on the Starshield system’s operation in Ukraine remains unresolved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. has sent positive signals to Ukraine regarding the use of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems. At the same time, the issue remains unresolved: restrictions on their operation are still being observed in the temporarily occupied territories.

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