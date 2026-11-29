Last night, the Kovel community in Volyn came under attack by drones. Civilian infrastructure sustained damage, according to Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

Two “Shahed” drones were detected in the airspace overnight. They were shot down by mobile fire teams.

Falling debris caused fires on the premises of two enterprises. The fires have already been extinguished. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Source: Telegram post by Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative in Vinnytsia as a result of Russian shelling, according to Mayor Serhiy Morgunov.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of November 29, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

On the night of Saturday, November 29, 2026, air defense forces shot down and neutralized 101 of the 140 drones that Russian troops had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening of November 28, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read us on