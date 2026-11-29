Over the course of the week, Russia launched eight missiles, more than 1,960 attack drones, and over 1,600 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on Facebook.

According to the head of state, Russian troops are attempting to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to launch attacks on the energy sector and critical infrastructure. The strikes targeted substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. Numerous strikes on residential areas have also been recorded.

On the night of November 29, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in Odesa, killing a woman. In Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations continued through the night after a KAB strike on a residential neighborhood where there were no military facilities nearby. The mother of a 14-year-old girl, whom State Emergency Service rescuers pulled from the rubble, was killed. A total of five people were injured.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and thanked the repair crews, emergency services, and air defense troops. He emphasized the ongoing daily efforts to secure financial and defense support, primarily to strengthen air defense.

Source: Facebook post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Work is continuing in Kyiv on November 29 to address the aftermath of the Russian shelling that took place the day before. This was reported on television by Kateryna Pop, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russian troops attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than 20 times, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

On the night of November 29, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, killing one woman and injuring two other people.

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