On the night of November 29, 2026, operators of long-range drones from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense carried out a strike on the “KuibyshevAzot” plant in the city of Togliatti, Samara Oblast, Russian Federation.

According to military intelligence, this is one of Russia’s largest chemical plants, involved in the military-industrial complex. The plant produces raw materials for explosives and ammunition, as well as high-viscosity polyamides for the rocket industry.

Following the strikes, numerous explosions and a large-scale fire were reported on the plant’s premises. Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, governor of the Samara Region, confirmed the nighttime drone attack on industrial facilities in the region, stating that more than 20 drones were allegedly shot down without specifying the exact extent of the damage.

Source: a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and a statement by the governor of the Samara Region.

Also, on the night of November 29, the “Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Togliatti, Russia—which is part of the “Tatneft” group and produces chemical raw materials, including synthetic rubbers used in the production of solid rocket fuel, was targeted by drones.

On November 28 and during the night of November 29, Ukrainian defense forces struck Russian military logistics. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Three enemy fuel tankers were struck in the Bryansk region. The General Staff noted that these vehicles deliver fuel to military equipment on the front lines, and without them, tanks, armored vehicles, and trucks come to a standstill. In addition, enemy supply depots were struck in the vicinity of Makiivka in the Donetsk region and Katerynivka in the Luhansk region.

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