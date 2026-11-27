On November 27, explosions were heard in Chernivtsi during an air raid alert. Prior to this, local authorities had warned of a drone flying over the regional capital.

The air raid alert in the region was first announced around 2:51 p.m. The threat was initially detected in the Dnister District and was later extended to the Chernivtsi and Vyzhnytsia districts.

At 3:20 p.m., reports emerged of a drone over Chernivtsi. Residents were urged to immediately leave public places and ensure their own safety.

Two minutes later, explosions were heard in the city. Local Telegram channels reported that the drone may have been shot down and warned of the danger posed by debris.

There were also unconfirmed reports of a strike in the city. As of the time of publication, local authorities had not reported on the consequences of the attack.

Source: Chernivtsi Regional State Administration

A jet-powered drone reached the Ivano-Frankivsk region: explosions were heard in the Burshtyn area.

Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast; there are casualties.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

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