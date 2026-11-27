According to the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov,” the fuel depot and its support infrastructure were destroyed through joint operations by the “SxLüd” unit of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine and the “Signum” Battalion of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems of the 9th Army Corps.

The map in the corps’ video marks two settlements in occupied Luhansk Oblast: Vilkhove and Dovzhansk.

"Azov" reported that the Russians had not learned their lesson from previous strikes. After the destruction of oil depots and logistical infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, they did not stop storing fuel in the occupied territory but instead attempted to conceal the facilities.

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To do this, according to the military, they used camouflage, electronic warfare (EW) equipment, and mobile fire teams. Under cover, a train delivered fuel to a base in the forest, and vehicles distributed it among the units.

The command emphasized that Russian commanders will now have to explain the logistical problems to their superiors. There is currently no independent data on the volume of fuel destroyed or the extent of the damage.

On November 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) set an all-time daily record for the number of enemy personnel neutralized. In a single day, Ukrainian forces struck 845 Russian occupiers, 221 of whom were killed. In total, UAS units struck 2,431 targets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces set a new daily record for eliminating occupiers.

On November 22, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released updated statistics on enemy losses.