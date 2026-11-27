Russian troops in the Kherson region are trying to prepare for winter conditions, despite logistical challenges, and continue to plan an amphibious landing near the Korabel neighborhood on Karantynny Island in Kherson. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are monitoring the enemy’s supply routes and thwarting its attempts to advance.

According to her, during the humanitarian ceasefire in the Kherson region, Russian troops took advantage of the lull to replenish their units’ supplies. The stockpiled resources are estimated to last for about a month to a month and a half. Currently, the occupiers are facing logistical difficulties, as these routes are controlled by Ukrainian defenders.

“As the cold weather approaches, the occupiers’ need for supplies will grow. They will try to provide their units with winter clothing, fuel for heating, and other necessary resources. However, since the enemy’s logistics are under the control of Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers are planning their routes in such a way as to minimize movement across open terrain,” Shevchenko noted.

At the same time, Russian troops continue to plan an amphibious landing in the Korabel neighborhood on Karantynny Island in Kherson.

In late October, the occupiers had already attempted an amphibious operation there, using the tactics of small assault groups. However, the attempt resulted in enemy casualties, and the Russians failed to establish a foothold.

Shevchenko also pointed out that weather conditions are significantly complicating movement across the islands near Kherson. Rising water levels are making it harder to travel overland. Further deterioration of the weather will limit the Russians’ capabilities, particularly their ability to move by water until ice forms.

“Incidentally, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions firmly and preventing the occupiers from advancing. Since early November, units of the “South” Military Group have eliminated 5,653 Russian soldiers and 2,457 pieces of enemy weaponry and military equipment,” the deputy spokesperson concluded.

This was reported by Anastasia Shevchenko, deputy spokesperson for the “South” Military Group.

As a reminder, Russian occupation forces advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, a settlement east of Kupiansk.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region. According to the OSINT project DeepState, the total area of territory captured by the enemy in the Kupiansk direction is 8 square kilometers, and Petropavlivka has entered the gray zone.

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