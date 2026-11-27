On the night of November 27, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in conjunction with the “Chernaya Iskra” insurgent movement, attacked the Yefremov synthetic rubber plant in the Tula Region of the Russian Federation. The plant is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, specifically for “Iskander” ballistic missiles. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the facility had been struck.

As explained by the General Staff, synthetic rubber is the basis of solid rocket fuel. It binds the oxidizer and metal powder into a single, durable charge that does not crack and burns evenly in the rocket engine.

“Without it, the ‘Iskander’ remains just a pile of metal in storage. It is precisely these missiles that the Russian army is using to strike Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian targets. So every strike against ‘Yefremov’ means one less missile that could be launched at Ukraine,” the General Staff commented.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The results of the November 23 strike on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov region—a facility capable of processing up to 7.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year—have also been confirmed. There, 20 horizontal storage tanks were destroyed, and another 21 horizontal and 11 vertical tanks were damaged, as well as a section of pipeline.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces, exercising their right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and forcing the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff added.

Ukrainian military destroyed 15 occupiers’ warehouses in one week — General Staff.

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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