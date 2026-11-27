In 2026, more than 300 attacks were recorded in the Black Sea, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 people. Threats to shipping are hampering Ukrainian food exports, which also affects global food security.

This was stated by Karl Skau, Chief Operating Officer of the UN World Food Programme, at the international conference Food from Ukraine.

According to him, disruptions to maritime transport affect not only Ukraine but also countries that depend on food supplies. Due to the dangers to shipping, humanitarian organizations are forced to spend more money and use longer routes to deliver aid to people suffering from hunger.

Skau emphasized that Ukraine remains one of the key food suppliers for the UN World Food Programme. Last year, about 10% of all food products purchased by the organization worldwide were of Ukrainian origin, making Ukraine the second-largest supplier. Ukrainian wheat, in particular, was used to supply bakeries in Gaza and Syria, and food was delivered to families in Bangladesh, Sudan, and other countries.

He also drew attention to the situation where Ukrainian grain silos are overflowing, while people in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan are on the brink of starvation. According to the UN representative, the problem lies not in a lack of food, but in political decisions and the ability to deliver it to those in need.

Source: Ukrinform.

Kyiv has presented its international partners with the terms for a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and is awaiting Moscow’s response. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on November 27 during the “Food from Ukraine” conference.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had ordered the strengthening of security at ports and grain shipping routes in the Black Sea.

As a reminder, Russia does not agree to an interim agreement with Ukraine regarding the Black Sea without the conclusion of a permanent peace agreement. Turkey, meanwhile, is preparing proposals to reach agreements and is discussing them with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

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