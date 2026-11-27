Russian occupiers have lost their second PTS-2 floating transporter while attempting to cross the Vovcha River.

The vehicle was struck by Ukrainian drones while being transported to the shore.

The enemy lost its first transporter on November 17 near the village of Maryino in the Shebekinsky District of the Belgorod Region. After that, the Russians decided to try again along the same route, taking advantage of snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

However, the second vehicle advanced only about 20 meters further than the previous one before it was struck by Ukrainian drones. As a result of the attack, the transporter caught fire.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators from the “Apex” unmanned systems battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck the deployment site of Russian drone operators in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets.

On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military struck Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

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