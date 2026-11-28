On the night of November 28, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 162 attack drones, including 74 Shahed rocket-powered drones. Air defense forces shot down 141 enemy UAVs. The attack was still ongoing as of this morning.

On the night of November 28, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on November 27, the enemy launched 162 attack drones of the Shahed and “Gerbera” types, as well as decoy drones of the “Parody” type. Among the Shahed drones, 74 were jet-powered.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down and neutralized 141 enemy drones, including 54 Shahed and “Gerbera” jet-powered drones, as well as other types of drones.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at seven locations.

The Russian air attack continued. Several enemy drones remained in the airspace.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. In the central part of the city, buildings housing two educational institutions were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked transportation infrastructure in Dnipro. Two people were injured in the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

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