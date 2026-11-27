On November 27, 2026, a Russian drone attacked Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. Buildings housing two educational institutions in the city center were damaged. Two children, aged 12 and 13, were injured as a result of the strike.

According to him, a Russian drone struck the central part of Kremenchuk. The strike damaged the buildings of two educational institutions. The official did not specify which institutions were affected. Emergency services arrived at the scene immediately after the attack. Experts are working at the scene to assess the full extent of the damage.

Initial reports on the casualties were being verified. Later, Dyakivnych reported that two children—aged 12 and 13—had been injured. “According to preliminary information, two children aged 12 and 13 were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care,” wrote the head of the Regional State Administration.

No information has yet been provided regarding the children’s condition, the nature of their injuries, or the extent of damage to the educational institutions. The circumstances and consequences of the Russian attack are still being investigated. Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram.

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kremenchuk in the Poltava region on November 27. A 55-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were wounded.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, a Russian drone attacked an industrial facility in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.



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