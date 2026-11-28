Over the past 24 hours, on November 27, Russian troops attacked 23 settlements in the Kherson region, including residential neighborhoods. According to preliminary reports, no civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

“Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Yantarne, Ponyativka, Beryslav, Kostyrka, Novoraysk, Urozhayne, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Milove, Novokayri, Odradokamyanka, Tyaginka, Kozatske, and Kherson,” Prokudin wrote.

According to him, Russian forces struck residential neighborhoods in the region’s towns and villages.

This was reported by Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On Saturday, November 28, Russian troops attacked Dnipro’s transportation infrastructure. Two people were injured as a result of the strike. The victims are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Throughout the day, Russian troops carried out more than 20 strikes on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, an elderly woman was wounded as of the evening of November 27.

On November 27, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with a strike drone. The attack caused a fire, and one person is known to have been injured.

Read us on