On the night of November 27–28, Moscow came under a massive drone attack. Due to the threat from the air, operations at several Russian airports were temporarily restricted.

Starting at 11:10 p.m. on November 27, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that 48 drones had allegedly been destroyed. Due to the aerial threat, temporary restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Similar security measures were also in place at the airports in Kaluga, Penza, Saratov, and Tambov.

Despite the lack of official reports of restrictions at Sheremetyevo Airport, Rossiya Airlines flight SU6259 on the Moscow–Vladivostok route was delayed. The plane was scheduled to depart on the evening of November 27, but after nearly three hours of waiting on board, the captain announced that the departure had been postponed indefinitely. Airline staff were unable to explain the reason for the delay to passengers.

Around midnight, passengers were disembarked and informed that the aircraft would be replaced. The departure was subsequently rescheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 28. In addition, passengers received an SMS message about an additional stop during the flight; however, the text of the notification left a blank space where the name of the city where the plane was supposed to land should have been.

Astra reported this.

On the morning of November 28, an industrial zone in Ufa, Russia, came under attack by drones. The city is home to enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that manufacture aircraft engines, electronics, components for missiles and drones, as well as oil refineries.

As a reminder, on the night of November 27, Ukrainian drones attacked the city of Yefremov in Russia’s Tula Oblast. According to local residents, explosions were heard near the Yefremov Thermal Power Plant (TPP), after which the city lost its heating. After analyzing eyewitness video footage, the publication Astra speculated that at least one drone may have struck the power facility.

In addition, Russian occupiers have lost their second PTS-2 floating transporter while attempting to organize a crossing over the Vovcha River.

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